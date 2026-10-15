Pakistan ranks 106th in Global Hunger Index 2026, faces serious food insecurity

The Global Hunger Index 2026 report, which assesses hunger levels around the world, has been released, highlighting a troubling situation in Pakistan regarding hunger, malnutrition and food security.

According to the report, Pakistan’s food security situation remains significantly worse than that of several other countries in the region. Pakistan scored 25.5 on the 2026 Global Hunger Index, indicating a serious level of hunger in the country.

The regional score for South Asia stands at 23.5, while the global score is 18.1. Pakistan’s score has improved from 36.2 in 2000 to 25.5 in 2026, reflecting a significant long-term reduction in hunger.

However, Pakistan ranked 106th out of 122 countries in the 2026 index, placing it below India, Bangladesh and Iran.

India ranked 100th, Bangladesh 84th and Iran 41st in the index.

The report noted that Pakistan continues to lag behind other countries in the region on key hunger indicators, including child undernutrition, stunting and under-five mortality.

According to the Global Hunger Index, the world is witnessing a reversal in progress on food availability and food security after several decades of improvement, raising concerns about the growing challenges of hunger and malnutrition worldwide.