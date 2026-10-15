Petrol Price Cut by Rs3.63 to Rs390.23, Diesel Increased to Rs396.96

ISLAMABAD – The federal government reduced petrol prices by Rs3.63 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs0.31, offering motorists some relief but raising costs for diesel users.

Under revised rates effective Friday, October 16, 2026, petrol will cost Rs390.23 per litre, down from Rs393.86, while high-speed diesel will be priced at Rs396.96 per litre, compared with the previous rate of Rs396.65.

Petroleum Division announced the latest revision following a review by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under the government’s petroleum pricing mechanism. The adjustment reflects movements in international market indicators, including Platts rates, premiums and other associated costs.

Earlier in the day, Brent crude futures fell by $1.15, or 1.1%, to $104.91 per barrel by 1157 GMT. In contrast, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 31 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.40 per barrel, supported by expectations of a substantial decline in weekly US oil inventories.

High-speed diesel is widely used in freight transportation, agriculture and commercial operations. Higher diesel costs can increase transport and production expenses, potentially putting additional pressure on the prices of essential commodities and other goods.