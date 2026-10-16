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Pakistan Gold Rates Today – Latest Per Tola, 10 Grams Rates – 16 October 2026

By Mahmood Idrees
8:17 am | Oct 16, 2026
Gold Nears Rs480000 Per Tola In Pakistan After Big Jump Check New Rates

Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs437,836 on October 16, 2026. The price of 24-karat gold remained steady during the previous session, while 10 grams of gold stood at Rs375,373.

Gold also remained stable in the international market, where its price opened at $4,153.

The stability in global prices impacted the domestic market, where gold rates are influenced by international bullion prices and currency movements.

Silver Rates Today

Silver prices also witnessed no change on Thursday. The price of silver stood at Rs6,360 per tola, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold category Reported rate
Gold price Rs436,500 / Rs436,000
Pathoor gold Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

These are the supplied local quotations and may differ from standard association rates or individual jewellers’ prices.

22K, 21K and 18K Gold Prices

purity Per tola Per gram Per 10 grams
22-karat Rs401,350 Rs34,409 Rs344,093
21-karat Rs383,106 Rs328,45 Rs328,451
18-karat Rs328,377 Rs28,153 Rs281,530

 

 

 

 

Mahmood Idrees

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