Unknown men smash side mirrors of Nawaz Sharif’s vehicle in London

LONDON – Two masked individuals reportedly smashed the side mirrors of a vehicle belonging to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif outside Avenfield Apartments in London.

According to reports, the incident took place outside the Avenfield property, where the two unidentified individuals targeted Nawaz Sharif’s vehicle and broke its mirrors.

Police have taken CCTV footage of the incident into their possession. The incident marks the third reported occurrence involving vehicles associated with the PML-N leader.

Speaking to media at Avenfield Apartments, Nawaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the collapse of a school roof in Peshawar. He said the incident was regrettable and noted that Maryam Nawaz had already been working on issues concerning the poor condition of private schools.

Commenting on terrorism, the former prime minister said Pakistan understands the challenges posed by the issue and is taking notice of the situation.

Nawaz Sharif also addressed questions about his health, saying he was feeling well and expressing gratitude to Allah.