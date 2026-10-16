Viral video shows iPhones floating in Strait of Hormuz after cargo ship sinks

Videos circulating across international media outlets have sparked widespread attention after appearing to show iPhones and other valuable goods floating in the Strait of Hormuz following recent attacks on commercial vessels in the strategic waterway.

The footage, reportedly recorded on Thursday evening, shows shipping containers drifting in the sea alongside numerous small objects. Individuals aboard small boats can be seen retrieving items from the water, with one boat apparently carrying boxes of iPhones.

One media report claimed the devices could be Apple’s latest iPhone 18 model, although their identity has not been independently established.

HEBOH! Kapal GFS Pride yang dikelola perusahaan dari Dubai tenggelam di Selat Hormuz!

Kotak iPhone dan kemasan parfum mewah terlihat mengapung di laut. Kapal ini dilaporkan membawa sekitar 2.500 kontainer!

Kalian ada yang mau terbang selamatkan kapalnya? https://t.co/gf6yOTzNTu — Ramzzz (@Sibaiikkk) October 16, 2026

The origin of the floating cargo remains uncertain. However, the footage surfaced a day after Iranian authorities announced that a container ship carrying approximately 2,500 containers had sunk in the strait.

Iranian accounts said the vessel had entered a hazardous route without permission and struck a mine. However, Reuters, citing maritime industry sources, reported that the Singapore-flagged GFS Pride sank after being hit by a projectile.

Singaporean authorities confirmed the ship’s sinking following a fire onboard. All 21 crew members were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

The Associated Press also reported that two Singaporean cargo vessels were attacked while transiting the strait on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The GFS Pride is considered a likely source of the floating goods seen in the videos, although this has not been confirmed. The incident highlights the risks facing commercial shipping in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.