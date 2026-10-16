Tamasha 5 runner-up Esra Ayesha reveals receiving up to 70 marriage proposals

Pakistani reality show Tamasha 5 runner-up Esra Ayesha has revealed that she has received between 60 and 70 marriage proposals, including offers from several married men.

Speaking in a recent interview, Esra shared details about the proposals and her personal preferences regarding marriage.

The actress said her grandmother had wanted her to marry her paternal uncle’s son. However, Isra explained that she wanted to establish her career before getting married.

She also disclosed that a married politician had approached her with a marriage proposal, allegedly offering luxury benefits, including cars, credit cards, travel opportunities and other comforts, if she agreed to marry him.

Esra further revealed that a married man from the United States had also sent her a proposal. According to her, the man claimed that his wife was willing to accept a second marriage.

However, Esra made it clear that she did not wish to marry a man who was already married, saying she did not want to disrupt another woman’s household.

She said she wanted a life partner who respected women and remained committed exclusively to her.