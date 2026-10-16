Two Bangladeshi nationals executed over sexual acts inside Makkah mosque

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has executed two Bangladeshi nationals for committing immoral acts in a mosque in Makkah, violating the sanctity of mosque and the holy city.

“Two Bangladeshi nationals, Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, a woman, committed an act of sexual immorality inside a mosque in the Holy City of Makkah,” the Saudi Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The security authorities apprehended the two individuals. Following an investigation, they were formally charged with committing the crime.

The case was referred to the competent court, which found both individuals guilty of the charges brought against them and sentenced them to death as a discretionary punishment, given the gravity and seriousness of their actions in violating the sanctity of both the time and the place.

The judgment became final after being upheld by the relevant judicial authority, and a Royal Order was issued to enforce the sentence in accordance with Islamic law.

The death sentences were carried out on Wednesday, 3 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH, corresponding to 14 October 2026, in the Makkah Region.

The Ministry of Interior reaffirms to all the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintaining security, upholding justice, and implementing the provisions of Islamic Shariah against anyone who violates the sanctity of mosques and infringes upon the honour and dignity of others.

The ministry also warns anyone who may contemplate committing such acts that they will face the punishments prescribed by Islamic law.