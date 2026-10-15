Taxpayers get more Time as FBR pushes Deadline to October 31

ISLAMABAD – Relief for taxpayers as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2026 to October 31, giving individuals, businesses and companies another opportunity to complete their tax obligations.

The latest extension comes after persistent demands from trade bodies and tax bar associations, which had urged the tax authority to allow more time for filing returns. The deadline was originally set for September 30 before the FBR moved it to October 15. With the latest decision, taxpayers now have until the end of October to submit their returns.

According to the FBR’s latest circular, the extension has been granted under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and applies to taxpayers whose original filing deadline was September 30, 2026.

The repeated extensions show pressure surrounding this year’s tax filing process, with business representatives calling for greater flexibility to help taxpayers meet their legal requirements.

Trade organizations and tax bar associations had raised concerns about difficulties in completing returns within the prescribed timeframe. Earlier, tax professionals had also pointed to delays in the availability of return forms and technical problems with the FBR’s IRIS online filing system as obstacles to timely compliance.

The FBR said its latest decision followed requests from various trade bodies and tax bar associations.