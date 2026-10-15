PERA Force, Suthra Punjab Jobs October 2026: Apply Online

LAHORE – Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) and Suthra Punjab Agency announced hundreds of vacancies in Punjab for October 2026. The recruitment drives offer employment opportunities for professionals, technical experts, administrative staff and sanitary workers in Lahore, Faisalabad and other districts of the province.

PERA is hiring for 110 professional positions in areas such as internal affairs, human resources, information technology, data analysis and auditing while Suthra Punjab Agency Faisalabad has announced 524 vacancies for sanitary workers under the provincial government’s cleanliness initiative.

The two organisations have introduced different application procedures and deadlines. Candidates applying for PERA positions must submit their applications online by October 29, 2026, while eligible applicants for Suthra Punjab sanitary worker jobs must attend walk-in interviews on October 28, 2026.

PERA and Suthra Punjab Jobs 2026

Suthra Punjab Agency Faisalabad has announced 524 positions for sanitary workers as part of the Punjab government’s cleanliness programme. The vacancies are being offered on a daily-wage basis to candidates who meet the basic eligibility requirements.

Applicants must be able to read and write and should have relevant work experience. The recruitment advertisement does not specify a formal degree or compulsory educational certificate for these positions.

Candidates must also be physically fit and capable of performing the duties associated with sanitary work. The maximum age limit is 45 years as of the application date.

Suthra Punjab Jobs: Eligibility and Interview Details

Job Information Details Position Sanitary Worker Number of Vacancies 524 Education Ability to read and write Experience Relevant work experience Maximum Age 45 years Employment Basis Daily wages Interview Date October 28, 2026 Interview Time 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Interview Venue Suthra Punjab Agency Complex, University Road, near the DC Office, Faisalabad

How to Apply for Suthra Punjab Jobs

Interested candidates must appear in person for the walk-in interviews scheduled for October 28, 2026. No separate online application process has been announced for these vacancies.

Applicants should bring the following documents:

Original Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC)

Photocopy of the CNIC

Handwritten application

Two recent passport-sized photographs

Candidates must report to the designated interview venue in Faisalabad between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The agency will not provide travel or daily allowances to individuals attending the recruitment process.

PERA Jobs 2026 Positions

Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority has announced 110 vacancies for qualified and experienced candidates across Punjab. The recruitment includes management, technical, auditing and internal affairs positions.

According to the recruitment announcement, 10 vacancies are available at PERA’s Directorate General in Lahore, while the remaining 100 positions are allocated to District Enforcement and Regulatory Board (DERB) secretariats in different districts.

The advertised posts cover several professional fields, including human resources, artificial intelligence, machine learning, full-stack development, systems analysis, data analytics, auditing and internal affairs.

Position Pay Scale Vacancies Head (Internal Affairs) SPPP-2 1 Manager (Internal Affairs) SPPP-3 1 Team Lead (AI and Machine Learning) SPPP-3 1 Team Lead (Full Stack) SPPP-3 1 Deputy Manager (HR) SPPP-4 1 System Analyst SPPP-4 1 Data Analyst SPPP-4 1 Assistant Manager (Audit) SPPP-5 1 Assistant Manager (Internal Affairs – Headquarters) SPPP-5 1 System Support Officer SPPP-5 1 Deputy Manager (Internal Affairs – District Offices) SPPP-4 38 Assistant Manager (Internal Affairs – District Offices) SPPP-5 62 Total 110

Candidates must meet the educational qualifications, professional experience requirements and other conditions specified for their chosen positions. The main recruitment announcement does not provide complete details about the required degrees, experience levels or age limits for each post. Applicants should consult the detailed job descriptions on PERA’s official website to verify their eligibility.

Candidates applying for specialised technical positions should carefully review the requirements for artificial intelligence, machine learning, full-stack development, data analysis and systems support. Applicants for internal affairs, human resources and auditing roles should also check the relevant professional requirements.

PERA will appoint successful candidates on an initial three-year contractual basis under its Special PERA Pay Package (SPPP). The advertised positions fall under pay scales SPPP-2 to SPPP-5, with salary terms negotiable according to the position and applicable employment conditions. The recruitment announcement does not specify fixed monthly salary amounts.

Contracts may be extended depending on satisfactory performance and organisational requirements.

Applicants interested in PERA vacancies must submit their applications through the official Punjab Job Portal. The authority has stated that applications submitted through other methods will not be accepted.

The last date to apply for PERA jobs is October 29, 2026. Incomplete applications and submissions that do not meet the advertised requirements will not be considered.