TikTok star Rajab Butt’s Land Cruiser seized over Fake Number Plate

LAHORE – A Land Cruiser owned by TikTok star Rajab Butt has been seized by Lahore police over fake and unauthorized number plate on the vehicle.

The action was taken by Sundar police near NFC Bridge, where officers intercepted the Land Cruiser during an ongoing operation against vehicles carrying fake, illegal and non-standard registration plates.

A spokesperson for the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations said the SUV was being driven by a man identified as Musa Khan, who failed to provide explanation regarding the suspicious number plate.

After this discovery, police registered First Information Report (FIR) against the driver and shifted the luxury SUV to the police station for further legal proceedings.

DIG Operations spokesperson stated that the seized Land Cruiser belongs to well-known YouTuber Rajab Butt, bringing the social media celebrity into the spotlight once again. However, police have registered the case against the driver, Musa Khan, while further legal proceedings concerning the vehicle’s ownership and registration details remain underway.

Authorities have not announced any criminal charges against Rajab Butt personally in connection with the incident.

The incident comes amid an intensified campaign by Lahore police targeting vehicles displaying fake, unauthorized and non-standard number plates. According to police officials, a staggering 1,508 FIRs have already been registered as part of the citywide operation, highlighting the scale of the crackdown.

Law enforcement authorities maintain that vehicles carrying suspicious registration plates pose serious challenges to crime prevention and identification efforts.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran delivered a clear warning that no individual would receive preferential treatment, regardless of their public profile or social standing. He further explained that ensuring the genuine identification of vehicles remains a crucial part of Lahore police’s efforts to prevent criminal activities and strengthen public security.