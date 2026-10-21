Gold Price in Pakistan slides to Rs434,536 Per Tola after Back-to-Back dips

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a downward trend on October 21, 2026, moving down by another Rs900 per tola as international bullion prices weakened. The latest reduction brings the cumulative fall to around R.4.5k per tola over two consecutive trading sessions.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan

Commodity Old Price New Price Change Gold (24K, per tola) Rs435,436 Rs434,536 −Rs900 Gold (24K, 10 grams) Rs373,316 Rs372,544 −Rs772 International Gold $4,129 $4,120 −$9 Silver (per tola) Rs6,234 Rs6,207 −Rs27

The price of 24-karat gold fell to Rs434,536 per tola, compared with Rs435,436 recorded on Tuesday. imilarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs772, bringing the latest rate to Rs372,544. The fresh decline follows Tuesday’s sharper reduction of Rs3,600 per tola, taking the combined decrease over two days to Rs4,500.

The domestic price adjustment coincided with a decline in the international bullion market, where gold slipped by $9 per ounce to settle at $4,120.

Movements in international gold prices remain an important factor in determining domestic bullion rates, alongside exchange-rate fluctuations and local market conditions.

Latest Gold Rates in Lahore and Karachi

In Lahore, the Piece category recorded quotations of Rs430,500 and Rs430,000, while the Pathoor category was quoted at Rs425,500 and Rs423,500. Meanwhile, Karachi’s reported selling rate stood at Rs429,500.

City Gold Category Reported Rates Lahore Piece Rs430,500 / Rs430,000 Lahore Pathoor Rs425,500 / Rs423,500 Karachi Selling Rate Rs429,500

These are local market quotations and should not be confused with the nationwide benchmark prices issued by APGJSA. The buying and selling designations for the paired Lahore quotations were not specified.