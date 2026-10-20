Gold Price in Pakistan dips to Rs435,436 Per Tola; Check Full Rates List

KARACHI – After staying unchanged on Monday, Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on October 20 amid decline in the international bullion market.

October 20 Gold price of 24-karat gold decreased to Rs435,436 per tola. The rate for 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs3,086 to Rs373,316. The latest decline came after gold prices remained unchanged on Monday, when one tola was traded at Rs439,036 in the local market.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $36 to reach $4,129 per ounce, reflecting the downward trend seen in Pakistan’s bullion market. The decline in global rates was accompanied by a significant reduction in domestic gold prices, bringing the per-tola rate below Rs436,000.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable, with one tola continuing to sell at Rs6,234 in Pakistan.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi