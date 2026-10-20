Lawyers rough up Multan Child Murder Suspect in Court after CCTV shock

MULTAN – A 15-year-old orphan allegedly fleeing abuse was crushed by a car in Multan, and the suspect faced another shocking scene when lawyers assaulted him during his court appearance on Tuesday.

The suspect was held on the same day and was presented in court today where lawyers allegedly beat suspect accused of running over 15-year-old boy, raising fresh questions about the rule of law and the growing tendency to take justice into one’s own hands. The incident has triggered wider concerns about mob justice, particularly when violence erupts inside or around the very institutions responsible for upholding the law.

ملتان میں گاڑی سے بچے جو قتل کرنے والے ملزم کو عدالت میں پیش کردیا گیا وکلاء نے خوب تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا https://t.co/tnibkcjtcl — Adil Nizami (@AdilNizami10) October 20, 2026

The tragedy unfolded at around 5:40 pm on October 19 in the Royal Orchard area of Multan, in southern Punjab. A CCTV camera installed at a nearby house captured the horrifying sequence of events.

The footage shows the teenager apparently attempting to escape from people inside a car. Moments later, the vehicle accelerates towards him and strikes him, crushing him against the gate of a nearby house.

The impact was so powerful that it jolted the gate. The driver then reverses the vehicle a short distance before both car doors open and two men step out. One of the men is seen grabbing the boy by his arms and laying him in front of a house’s entrance. The teenager appears motionless, while his white shalwar kameez is visibly stained with blood.

Local residents and eyewitnesses subsequently approach the men and question them about the incident. Police have registered a murder case against both suspects seen in the footage. One has been arrested, while the other remains at large.

FIR registered at the DHA Police Station identifies the deceased as Waseem Abbas, aged between 15 and 16. According to the police report, officers were patrolling the Royal Orchard area when a man approached them and identified Waseem as his maternal cousin. He told police that the teenager worked for the suspects as an electrician.

The complainant alleged that the suspects had subjected Waseem to violence and were intent on killing him. According to the FIR, the boy was trying to escape their alleged abuse when he ran towards an adjoining street, while the suspects pursued him in a car.

FIR further alleges that the suspects deliberately drove the vehicle over Waseem, causing his head to strike a pillar of a residential gate and leaving him fatally injured at the scene.

The arrested suspect, who was driving the car, has denied intentionally killing Waseem, according to police. He claimed that he was attempting to stop the teenager by positioning the vehicle in front of him as he ran away. The suspect alleged that the car slipped near the house and struck the boy. He also claimed that Waseem had attempted to flee from work and had run away on previous occasions.

Police have taken the vehicle into custody as evidence. According to the FIR, eyewitnesses told investigators that the suspects tried to leave after the incident but abandoned the car when it failed to start. Local residents caught one of the men, while the other escaped.

Multan City Police Officer Akhtar Farooq confirmed that the arrested driver was presented before a court on Tuesday, which granted police four days of physical remand. Raids are underway to apprehend the second suspect.