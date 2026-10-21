Iran refuses to Send Enriched Uranium abroad amid negotiations with US

TEHRAN – Iran delivered defiant message in meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir’s high-stakes diplomatic mission to Tehran, saying that not even a single particle of its enriched uranium will leave the country and ruling out negotiations with the United States until its demands are met.

Reports in Iranian media said the uncompromising position emerged during series of crucial meetings between Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Iran’s top political and security leadership, as Islamabad intensifies efforts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

During his visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir held separate talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the Pakistani military chief.

Mohsen Rezaei categorically rejected any possibility of transferring Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile abroad. According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, Rezaei told Field Marshal Asim Munir that the country’s enriched nuclear material was a national asset belonging to the Iranian people and would remain exclusively within Iran.

The statement draws a red line around one of the most contentious issues in the Iran-US confrontation, leaving little room for compromise on the removal of enriched nuclear material.

The declaration follows remarks by US Vice President JD Vance earlier this month, who demanded a reduction in Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities as part of efforts to end the eight-month-long conflict.

Washington, Israel, and other Western governments have repeatedly accused Tehran of enriching uranium to 60 percent purity with the potential objective of developing nuclear weapons. Iran has consistently rejected these allegations, insisting that its nuclear activities are not intended for weapons development.

The nuclear warning was accompanied by an equally uncompromising diplomatic message. Iranian officials informed Field Marshal Asim Munir that negotiations with Washington would remain off the table unless Tehran’s demands were accepted.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly told the Pakistani military chief that the United States could not expect Iran to restore confidence or reopen the Strait of Hormuz without first fulfilling seven conditions.

Among the major demands outlined by Tehran were immediate end to the US blockade of Iranian ports, complete removal of economic sanctions on Iranian crude oil exports and end to military operations and hostilities across all regional fronts.

The remaining conditions were not detailed in the reported account.

Pakistan already played major role in previous efforts to bring the warring sides to the negotiating table. In June, Islamabad’s mediation efforts helped secure an interim peace understanding between Iran and the United States. However, the diplomatic breakthrough proved short-lived when hostilities resumed just weeks later, preventing the agreement from being implemented.

Diplomatic sources say the latest trip marks Field Marshal Asim Munir’s fourth official visit to Tehran since the ceasefire, reflecting Pakistan’s continued involvement in attempts to resolve the crisis.