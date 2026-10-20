Pakistan-Iran Security Ties in focus as Field Marshal, Naqvi meet President Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Pakistan Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, holding high-level discussions alongside Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to Iranian media.

The meeting brings together senior leadership from Pakistan’s military and interior security establishment with Iran’s president at a time when bilateral engagement and regional security remain important to both neighbouring countries.

مسعود پزشکیان، رئیس‌جمهور ایران، با عاصم منیر، فرمانده ارتش پاکستان، و محسن نقوی، وزیر کشور این کشور، در تهران دیدار و گفت‌وگو کرد.-رسانه‌های ایران https://t.co/jic8FbpNOL — TRT فارسی (@trt_farsi) October 20, 2026

Pezeshkian held talks with Munir and Naqvi in the Iranian capital. However, details of the discussions, including the specific issues raised and any decisions reached, were not immediately available in the reported account.

Asim Munir’s reported fifth visit to Iran also puts the spotlight on continued high-level engagement between Islamabad and Tehran. His interactions with Iranian leadership are significant given the two countries’ shared border, security concerns and longstanding interest in maintaining regional stability.

Pakistan and Iran have repeatedly emphasised the importance of cooperation on border security, counterterrorism and bilateral relations. The latest meeting could provide another opportunity to discuss these priorities, although its specific agenda and outcomes have yet to be confirmed.