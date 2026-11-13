Army Chief Asim Munir assures Maximum Security for Mining Investors in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan unveiled ambitious vision to transform its untapped mineral resources into major source of national prosperity. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir shared powerful message to international investors that the country is determined to provide a secure environment for mining ventures and long-term industrial investment.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Asim Munir outlined strategy aimed at placing Pakistan firmly on global mining investment map, moving beyond raw mineral exports and unlocking billions of dollars in potential economic opportunities. His remarks came as international investors, mining companies, policymakers and industry experts gathered in the federal capital for a two-day summit on November 12 and 13, focused on exploring Pakistan’s mineral potential and developing stronger international investment partnerships.

Field Marshal said Pakistan must turn its underground riches into economic strength, industrial progress and lasting prosperity for its people. He stressed that the country’s mineral wealth should no longer be viewed merely as a source of raw materials for export. Instead, Pakistan must establish a modern mining and industrial ecosystem capable of handling every stage of mineral development, from exploration and extraction to processing, refining and manufacturing.

Gen Munir reaffirmed that maximum security would be provided to mining operations, workers, industrial facilities, investors and mineral development projects. The assurance formed central part of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen international investor confidence and demonstrate its commitment to providing a stable environment for major mining operations.

By placing security alongside economic development, the military chief highlighted the importance of creating conditions in which large-scale mineral projects can operate successfully and international investors can establish long-term commercial relationships. He also stressed that Pakistan was interested in partnerships extending beyond short-term commercial transactions, with a focus on sustainable economic gains for both the country and its international partners.

Another major focus of the address was Pakistan’s need to fundamentally change how it utilises its natural resources. Rather than relying heavily on the extraction and overseas sale of unprocessed minerals, the country aims to build industries that can refine raw materials and convert them into higher-value products.

Such a transition could open new opportunities for industrial investment, technological advancement, skilled employment and export diversification.

Field Marshal stressed that Pakistan’s mineral sector must become a catalyst for broader industrial growth, helping the economy move toward greater productivity and international competitiveness.

Beyond investment and industrial expansion, Field Marshal Asim Munir placed particular emphasis on the communities living in Pakistan’s mineral-rich regions. He maintained that the success of mining projects should be measured not only through investment volumes or commercial returns but also through improvements in the lives of local residents.

Greater employment opportunities, better living conditions and sustainable community development, he indicated, should remain essential components of the country’s mineral development strategy.

Expressing confidence in the country’s future, the Field Marshal described Pakistan’s hardworking, resilient and determined population as its greatest national strength. He stressed that the country possesses the human potential needed to turn its mineral resources into productive industries and create lasting economic opportunities.

However, he also underscored the importance of translating national ambitions into measurable achievements. His message called for Pakistan to move from unexplored potential toward actual production, replace promises with implementation and shift its economic focus from exporting raw resources to producing higher-value goods.

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026, held in Islamabad on November 12 and 13, provided an international platform to showcase investment opportunities in the country’s mineral industry.

The high-profile event brought together global mining investors, industry representatives, government officials, policymakers and technical specialists to discuss the future of mineral exploration and development in Pakistan.

The gathering highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to encourage responsible mining practices while expanding its participation in international mineral markets. With security assurances taking centre stage and a renewed push toward industrialisation, Pakistan is seeking to turn its mineral potential into a competitive advantage in the global economy.