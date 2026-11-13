Iranian Fm Abbas Araghchi Due In Pakistan Next Week For Eco Summit

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit Pakistan next week as Islamabad prepares to host major regional diplomatic gathering on November 16, bringing together foreign ministers from Iran, Central Asia and other member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Araghchi’s visit is expected to open door to key talks between Pakistan and Iran, with trade, energy cooperation, regional security and the changing situation in the Middle East likely to dominate discussions.

Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad within next 72 hours to attend the ECO Council of Ministers meeting. Preparations for the gathering have been completed, and foreign delegations are expected to begin arriving in the capital on Sunday, November 15. However, in a notable development, sources say Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government has not been invited to the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar delivering the opening address. ECO Secretary-General Dr. Asad Majeed Khan is also scheduled to address the participating delegates. The meeting will bring together foreign ministers from several regional countries to discuss ways of increasing trade, improving transport and economic connectivity, strengthening investment partnerships and addressing challenges affecting regional development.

With ECO meeting remains key purpose of Araghchi’s expected visit, his planned engagements with Pakistan’s senior leadership are also likely to draw considerable attention. He is expected to hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The talks are expected to focus on expanding bilateral trade, strengthening cooperation in the energy sector and reviewing regional security developments.

The evolving situation in the Middle East is also likely to feature prominently in the discussions, offering both countries an opportunity to exchange views on issues affecting regional stability. The meetings could provide fresh momentum to diplomatic and economic engagement between Islamabad and Tehran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet other visiting foreign ministers on the sidelines of the gathering. He will also host a luncheon in their honor, providing an opportunity for informal diplomatic exchanges alongside the official proceedings.

The gathering comes at a time when regional countries are looking for new ways to strengthen economic ties, expand cross-border trade and improve connectivity. Economic Cooperation Organization provides a platform for countries across South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East to work toward common economic and development goals.