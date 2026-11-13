Snowfall blocks road to key tourist destination

Heavy rainfall and snowfall across Lower and Upper Chitral brought a temporary pause in weather conditions on Friday morning after continuing for 24 hours. However, strong and cold winds following the precipitation significantly increased the intensity of cold in the region.

According to local reports, snowfall was recorded in several areas of Upper Chitral, including Torkhow, Terich, Khot, Ajno, Rech, Broghil, Yarkhun and Shandur.

In Lower Chitral, Garm Chashma, Karimabad, upper villages of the Kalash valleys, Lowari Tunnel, Golen and Madaklasht also received snowfall, covering the areas in a blanket of white.

Despite snowfall around Lowari Tunnel, traffic continued to move normally.

Meanwhile, weather conditions partially improved in lower-lying areas, including Chitral city, Ayun, Beroon and Drosh.

The rainfall brought relief to areas that had been facing water shortages. Farmers have also started sowing wheat in Chitral city, Kajo, Singoor, Beroon, Kiso, Khairabad, Drosh and Swer.

However, residents are facing difficulties due to shortages and rising prices of fuel for heating. Firewood prices in Chitral city have increased to Rs1,300 to Rs1,500 per maund, while coal prices have also registered a significant increase.

Residents have further complained that cylinder gas is being sold at excessively high prices.

Elsewhere, rain continued for a second consecutive day in populated areas of Upper Dir, while snowfall persisted in higher-altitude locations.

In another development, a landslide at the Chiragali point on the Kumrat Valley Road blocked traffic, resulting in long queues of vehicles.

The road closure left tourists and travellers stranded and caused considerable difficulties for local residents.