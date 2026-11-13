Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirms support for Yemen’s sovereignty

NEW YORK – Pakistan has reaffirmed its support for Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, while calling for an immediate and unconditional cessation of Houthi terrorist attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Speaking after the adoption of a United Nations Security Council resolution renewing the sanctions measures established under resolution 2140 (2014) and extending the mandate of the Panel of Experts supporting the 2140 Committee, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Haider Shah, welcomed the resolution and underscored the importance of the Committee’s work in promoting peace, security and stability in Yemen.

Highlighting the grave security situation in the region, the Pakistani envoy condemned in the strongest terms the continued Houthi terrorist attacks against Saudi Arabia. He expressed “Pakistan’s full and unwavering solidarity with the leadership, Government and brotherly people of the Kingdom, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolute support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability”.

Ambassador Haider Shah underscored Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its territory and protect its citizens and residents in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. He called for an immediate and unconditional end to the reprehensible Houthi attacks.

Ambassador Haider Shah appreciated the constructive efforts of the United Kingdom, as the penholder, throughout the negotiations leading to the adoption of the resolution. He said Pakistan had voted in favour of the resolution to reaffirm the importance it attached to the work of the 2140 Committee, emphasizing that holding accountable individuals and entities threatening Yemen’s peace, security and stability was essential to creating conditions for durable peace.

On the implementation of the sanctions regime, he stressed the importance of upholding the institutional framework established by the Security Council. He emphasized that the Panel of Experts must discharge its responsibilities strictly in accordance with its mandate, with professionalism, impartiality and consistency, to strengthen the credibility and effectiveness of its work.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Yemen, Ambassador Shah underscored the importance of UN-led efforts to advance an inclusive political process that is Yemeni-owned and Yemeni-led.

He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to support all efforts aimed at restoring peace, stability and security in Yemen and alleviating the immense humanitarian suffering of its people.