Petrol Price in Pakistan drops to Rs330 after Rs16 Cut this Week

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s petrol prices continued their downward journey, and petrol will now cost Rs330 per litre, down from Rs332, while high-speed diesel (HSD) will remain unchanged at Rs360 per litre.

The revised prices are for weekend. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said the latest fuel rates had been determined using the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.

Petrol prices have witnessed decline over the past week, falling from Rs346 per litre on November 7 to the newly announced Rs330 per litre effective November 14.

The biggest single reduction during the latest sequence came on November 11, when the government slashed petrol prices by Rs8 per litre. Further cuts followed on November 12 and 13, before Friday’s announcement brought another Rs2 reduction.

The following table shows how petrol and diesel prices have changed during the recent revisions.

Effective Date Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) November 7 346 378 November 11 338 371 November 12 335 364 November 13 332 360 November 14 330 360

The domestic price adjustment comes as international oil markets continue to experience fluctuations amid geopolitical developments involving the United States and Iran.

Crude oil benchmarks showed mixed performance on Friday and were heading towards their second consecutive weekly decline, reflecting changing expectations surrounding global supply risks.

Brent crude futures climbed to $96.21 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures slipped to $88.62 per barrel.