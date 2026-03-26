BigBaat to Stream HBL PSL 11, Bringing Pakistan’s Biggest Cricket Celebration Closer to Fans Nationwide

ISLAMABAD – BigBaat, Pakistan’s fast-growing digital entertainment and content platform, is set to stream HBL Pakistan Super League 11, marking a major step in the platform’s journey to become a key destination for sports, entertainment, and youth engagement in Pakistan.

With HBL PSL firmly established as the country’s most celebrated cricketing spectacle, BigBaat’s streaming of the tournament aims to offer fans an accessible, dynamic, and engaging way to experience every thrilling moment of the season. From live match action to the energy, emotion, and conversations that surround the league, BigBaat is gearing up to bring the spirit of PSL directly to audiences across the country.

This development further strengthens BigBaat’s growing association with Pakistan’s premier T20 league. Earlier, the platform had already made its presence felt in the PSL ecosystem through its partnership with the Pindiz team, signalling its intent to play a meaningful role in shaping fan culture and digital engagement around the tournament.

BigBaat has been steadily building a community-driven platform where short-form content, live experiences, and interactive engagement come together. The addition of HBL PSL 11 to its platform is expected to further enhance its appeal among fans looking not just to watch the game, but to be part of the larger excitement around it.

As Pakistan prepares for another unforgettable PSL season, BigBaat is ready to give fans a front-row digital seat to all the action.