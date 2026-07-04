Foreign Woman’s Section 164 statement narrates Horrific Ordeal in Rape, Kidnapping case involving Raza Dar

LAHORE – More details on kidnapping and sexual assault case of two foreign women in Lahore surfaced as the victims recorded Section 164 statement before a judicial magistrate.

Astrid said she first met Ahmad Raza Dar at cryptocurrency event in Singapore, where he later developed a business relationship with her associate, Stephanie. She alleged that Dar repeatedly introduced himself as the son of Pakistani minister Ali Dar and that his WhatsApp profile displayed a pic with a former prime minister.

The complainant alleged that after accepting Raza Dar’s invitation to visit Pakistan for meetings with potential investors, she and Stephanie travelled to the country, where he allegedly arranged their visas and hosted them during their stay in Islamabad before taking them to Lahore.

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Two women were then taken to a house in Lahore where they were allegedly tied up and held captive for two nights. During their confinement, Astrid claimed that Raza Dar repeatedly questioned them about a computer and money while threatening that they could be killed if the funds were not recovered.

She further alleged that several men present at the house repeatedly harassed them, while two unidentified suspects sexually assaulted her. In the purported statement, Astrid narrated acts of rape to two other suspects and did not accuse Raza Dar of committing the alleged sexual assaults, although she alleged he participated in the kidnapping, confinement and ransom demands.

The complainant further alleged that the suspects threatened to mutilate her body using broken glass and other sharp objects in an attempt to force payment. According to the statement, she repeatedly contacted friends and business associates seeking financial assistance but received no response. She claimed that Stephanie’s mother later informed them that she had managed to arrange $100,000.

Astrid said before leaving, Raza Dar told both women they were free to leave, returned their passports and placed them in his vehicle, claiming he was taking them to the airport. However, according to the purported statement, while driving, Raza Dar remained on the phone speaking to unidentified individuals. She claimed she overheard someone on the other end of the call telling him that “the boss’s instructions were different,” leading her to fear they were not actually being released.

The complainant said Raza stopped the vehicle, claiming it had broken down. Seizing the opportunity, she and Stephanie escaped from the car and ran onto the road shouting for help.vAccording to the statement, members of the public responded to their cries and alerted a traffic police officer. Astrid stated that after local police and female officers arrived at the scene, the two women finally felt safe.

The statement is said to have been recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a judicial magistrate. Under Pakistani law, such statements form part of the judicial record but remain subject to scrutiny during trial.

Police investigations into the alleged kidnapping, wrongful confinement, ransom demands and sexual assault are continuing, and no court has yet determined action on serious allegations.