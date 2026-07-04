Raza Dar was trapped by Scammers, not involved in Rape of Foreign Women, journo claims

ISLAMABAD – The high-profile case involving kidnapping and sexual assualt of foreign women sparked massive outrage due to involvement of the deputy premier’s grandson Raza Dar, but journalist Ammar Masood claimed that the accusations against Raza are false and that the young businessman was instead ensnared in a multi-million-rupee investment scam.

Masood said Raza Dar, whom he identified as the nephew of Ali Dar, is only 20 to 21 years old and spends most of his time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he runs a business. Masood claimed the allegation that Raza Dar raping two foreign women is “completely false,” adding that the case had been widely misunderstood.

Masood said Dar recently told a family member that he got trapped to a network of professional scammers after investing around $500,000 in a scheme promising monthly returns. He claimed the promised payments never materialised, leaving the young businessman under severe financial and emotional stress.

Masood said Dar initially refrained from sharing full details of the alleged fraud, even with senior members of his family, but indicated he had become trapped in a sophisticated investment scam.

“The people behind the scheme were professional scammers who deliberately targeted him,” Masood said, adding that there was “much more to the story” than the allegations currently circulating.

The journalist’s remarks come as the case continues to draw public attention. Authorities have not publicly confirmed Masood’s claims, and investigations into the allegations remain ongoing.