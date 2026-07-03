Police find crypto dispute behind alleged kidnapping and assault of two foreign women

LAHORE – The investigation into the alleged kidnapping and assault of foreign women in Lahore has taken a new turn, with police sources linking the case to a major cryptocurrency-related financial dispute.

Preliminary findings suggest that the matter stems from a monetary disagreement between foreign women and the main accused, Raza Dar.

Investigators believe the dispute involves a payment of $1.5 million, which is approximately Rs450 million.

Police said further claim that the accused allegedly lured the foreign women to Pakistan under a pretext linked to the recovery of the disputed amount.

It is also alleged that a staged kidnapping scenario was created to mislead authorities, during which the main suspect reportedly portrayed himself as one of the victims.

Officials stated that further investigation is underway to uncover all aspects of the case.

The alleged incident reportedly took place on June 29, while authorities were informed on July 2. Following the report, law enforcement agencies conducted an operation and recovered the women, who are said to be from the Netherlands and Spain.

An FIR has been registered at Defence C Police Station in Lahore. Earlier on Friday, suspects were produced before a local court, which granted a five-day physical remand for further investigation.