Senior journalist claims two foreign women victims in kidnapping, rape case sent out of Pakistan

LAHORE – Senior analyst Najam Sethi claimed that the two foreign women, who were allegedly kidnapped and raped in Lahore, have been sent back to their countries.

He said that the case is unlikely to move forward effectively, suggesting it may ultimately collapse due to lack of available witnesses and complainants.

Speaking in a televised discussion, Sethi claimed that the women involved have already been sent out of the country and argued that without the complainants present, the case would not proceed further in a meaningful way.

He suggested that the suspects could eventually be released, stating that witness absence would make it difficult for the prosecution to establish its case.

No official statement has been issued regarding the repatriation of the foreign women.

His remarks come as a Pakistani court granted a five-day physical remand of four men accused in the case for further investigation. The suspects, identified as Ahmad Raza Dar, Sikandar Aziz Khan, Hassan Raza and Sajid Ali, were produced before a judicial magistrate after being arrested on July 2.

According to officials, investigators had sought a 14-day remand to recover alleged evidence including a weapon and ransom money, but the court allowed five days of custody.

Authorities said the case involves two foreign nationals—a Dutch and a Venezuelan citizen—who were rescued from Lahore’s Defence area following a distress alert reportedly sent from Spain. Prosecutors have alleged that the women were kidnapped on June 29, held at an undisclosed location, and subjected to ransom demands and abuse during captivity.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue efforts to gather evidence and verify statements linked to the case.