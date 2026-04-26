Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi returns to Pakistan after Muscat visit

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has once again arrived in Pakistan after completing his visit to Muscat.

According to Iranian officials, after his engagements in Pakistan, Araghchi is scheduled to travel to Russia for further diplomatic discussions.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister had appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for promoting peace in the region and described his visit as highly productive and constructive.

He also stated that Iran had presented its position on establishing a practical framework to bring a lasting end to conflict, adding that it remains to be seen whether the United States is genuinely serious about pursuing diplomacy.

It is worth noting that during his previous visit to Islamabad, Abbas Araghchi held meetings with the Prime Minister and Field Marshal Asim Munir, discussing regional security and bilateral cooperation.