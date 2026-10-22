Toyota Land Cruiser faces Major Safety Scare due to Fuel Leak defect

JACKSON – Toyota announced major safety recall involving more than 105,000 Land Cruiser SUVs in US after discovering potentially dangerous fuel system defect that could cause petrol leakage and increase the risk of vehicle fires.

Japanese automobile giant is recalling over one hundred thousand Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid SUVs from 2024 to 2027 model years, raising fresh safety concerns among owners of one of the world’s most popular luxury off-road vehicles.

According to documents submitted to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall was officially reported on October 14, 2026, under campaign number 26V673. Toyota has assigned internal recall numbers 26TB23 and 26TA23 to the safety campaign.

The potentially hazardous component in Land Cruiser’s fuel delivery system spaked concerns as Toyota’s investigation found that the connector joining a resin fuel tube near the fuel tank to the main metal fuel line could separate if its retaining clip becomes raised. Such a disconnection could allow petrol to escape from the fuel system until the hybrid vehicle’s combustion engine shuts down. If the leaking fuel comes into contact with an ignition source, it could potentially trigger a fire.

More concerning is that Toyota has not yet established the exact circumstances responsible for the retaining clip becoming displaced. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the underlying cause, the company has decided to initiate a large-scale preventive recall. The recall targets selected Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid SUVs manufactured between November 29, 2023, and October 1, 2026.

According to Toyota’s regulatory filing, the affected population includes 25,041 vehicles from the 2024 model year, 41,955 from 2025, 21,274 from 2026 and another 17,524 from 2027. 2025 Land Cruiser accounts for the largest number of potentially affected vehicles, representing nearly 40% of the total recall population.

All current-generation Land Cruisers sold in the United States feature Toyota’s i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain. However, not every vehicle manufactured during the specified period is included in the recall, making individual VIN verification essential.

Toyota’s documentation includes estimated defect rate of approximately 1%, although the actual number of vehicles containing the problem has not been conclusively established. The recall follows more than two years of investigations into fuel leakage concerns involving the Land Cruiser.

Toyota startes getting field reports related to issue in July 2024. By early October 2026, the company had documented 23 Field Technical Reports and 64 related warranty claims in the United States. These complaints prompted further examination of the fuel line connection and the possible consequences of a separation.

Although the reviewed regulatory documents did not highlight specific cases of fires or injuries linked to the defect, Toyota determined that the potential danger justified immediate preventive action. The manufacturer decided to proceed with the voluntary recall after assessing the volume of possible fuel leakage and the number of reported cases, even though investigators had not fully identified the root cause.

Toyota has assured affected customers that all necessary inspections and repairs will be carried out without any charges. Authorised Toyota dealerships will inspect the connection between the resin fuel tube and the main metal fuel line before deciding on the appropriate corrective procedure.

If the existing fuel tube remains suitable, technicians will install an additional securing clamp to prevent the connector from separating. However, if the component requires replacement, dealerships will fit a new resin fuel tube along with the supplemental clamp. The repair procedure is intended to eliminate the risk of the affected fuel connection becoming detached during vehicle operation.

Toyota plans to begin mailing official recall notification letters to affected vehicle owners on November 29, 2026. The company has also indicated that the notification process is expected to continue into December, with owners anticipated to receive recall information around mid-December.

However, owners concerned about their vehicles can check their recall status immediately rather than waiting for official correspondence.

Owners can enter their vehicle identification number (VIN) to check for outstanding safety recalls associated with their particular SUV. The fuel system safety concern has also prompted a separate recall campaign in Canada, where approximately 6,721 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs from the 2024 through 2027 model years are potentially affected.

Canadian recall addresses the same fuel line connection problem and the associated risk of petrol leakage and fire. Combined, the US and Canadian campaigns involve approximately 112,515 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles, making the safety action significant across the North American market.