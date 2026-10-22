England captain Harry Brook smashes fastest double century in ODI

RAWALPINDI – England captain Harry Brook produced a sensational batting performance at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, smashing a fastest double century against Sri Lanka in the Pakistan ODI Tri-Nation Series.

Brook blasted an extraordinary 202 runs off just 116 balls, becoming the first England batter to score a double century in men’s One-Day International cricket.

Harry Brook smashed the fastest double-century in ODI history, off 114 balls, breaking Shubman Gill’s record of 117 balls

The England skipper dominated the Sri Lankan bowling attack with an outstanding display of power hitting and innovative stroke play. His remarkable knock included 16 fours and 10 sixes, leaving the opposition struggling to contain the aggressive captain.

Brook’s incredible innings helped England post a mammoth total of 429 for four, putting Sri Lanka under enormous pressure in the high-profile tri-series encounter.

Joe Root also contributed a valuable 69 runs, while Tom Banton scored 50 and Will Jacks provided a late explosive contribution with 66 off just 24 balls.

The Rawalpindi crowd witnessed a memorable display of modern ODI batting as Brook demonstrated his leadership, confidence and exceptional ability to dominate world-class bowling.

Brook’s historic double century marked a major milestone in English cricket and strengthened his reputation as one of the most dangerous batters in international cricket.

His extraordinary performance will be remembered as one of the standout moments of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Nation Series.