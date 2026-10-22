Famous Tiktoker Arrested For Harassing Female Journalist On Social Media

LAHORE – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Lahore has arrested a well-known TikToker for allegedly harassing a female journalist on social media.

According to reports, the arrested TikToker has been identified as Muhammad Shahzaib, also known as Shahzaib Sialkoti, a resident of Sialkot. A case was registered against him following a complaint by the female journalist. The suspect had allegedly uploaded an obscene, insulting and derogatory video targeting the journalist on Facebook.

Reports said that, with the approval of the Additional Director of NCCIA Lahore, a raid was conducted at City Housing Society in Sialkot following a tip-off from an informant. The TikToker was arrested during the operation, and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

During an on-the-spot technical examination, investigators reportedly found that the suspect’s Facebook account, two Instagram accounts and TikTok account were active on the recovered phones.

According to reports, the controversial video was found in the Downloads folder of an iPhone. The investigation further revealed that the suspect’s Facebook and TikTok accounts were monetised and linked to a private bank account. He allegedly earned money by uploading roast videos and controversial content on social media.

Reports added that during interrogation, the TikToker admitted to uploading the video on September 10, 2026, and later deleting it because of the inappropriate language used in it.

The timely action by NCCIA Lahore highlights the agency’s stated commitment to investigating cyber harassment and defamation cases.