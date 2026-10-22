World Bank presents economic growth forecast and inflation outlook for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has released its Pakistan Development Update 2026 economic report, outlining the country’s economic performance, inflation trends and recent changes in fuel and transport costs.

According to the report, Pakistan’s economic growth rate stood at 3.7 per cent in 2026. During the fiscal year 2025-26, average core inflation in urban areas was recorded at 7.4 per cent, while the overall fiscal deficit declined to 2.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The report stated that petrol prices increased by approximately 36 per cent between February and June 2026. High-speed diesel prices rose by 31 per cent, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices recorded an increase of around 46 per cent during the same period.

Transport fares also increased by approximately 30 per cent, according to the report.

The World Bank further noted that international credit rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s had upgraded Pakistan’s credit ratings, reflecting improvements in the country’s credit assessment.