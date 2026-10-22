President Zardari leaves for Germany on three-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari departed for Germany on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, with Pakistan and Germany set to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties this year.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the president’s visit, scheduled for October 22 to 24, is part of ongoing high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The President’s Office confirmed Zardari’s departure from Lahore in a post on social media on Thursday.

The Foreign Office said the visit carries particular significance as Pakistan and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, reflecting their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, President Zardari is scheduled to meet his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, along with senior German officials and business leaders. Discussions are expected to focus particularly on expanding economic and trade cooperation.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is also expected to accompany the president. His possible participation was discussed during a meeting with German Consul General Thomas E. Schultze.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

In September, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Germany’s Foreign Office, the German side appreciated Pakistan’s mediation efforts in regional conflicts, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab.

The two sides also agreed to support renewed peace negotiations on Ukraine, according to the German Foreign Office.

President Zardari’s visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to review their longstanding partnership and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and other areas of mutual interest.