Federal govt to provide Rs160b for development in KP, says PM Shehbaz

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced key decisions to accelerate development and strengthen security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pledging Rs160 billion in federal funding for development projects and all necessary resources for the fight against terrorism.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting in Peshawar with a development council comprising representatives from the tribal districts and tribal elders. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, tribal elders thanked the prime minister for paying special attention to the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said the province’s people had been facing difficulties for the past 13 years and pledged their full cooperation in resolving public issues.

The elders also said people in the province had welcomed the recent developments and celebrated by distributing sweets.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz said tribal elders had always stood firmly with Pakistan and that tribal communities had made extraordinary sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He said the government highly valued their sacrifices, adding that despite suffering deep wounds and hardships, the tribal people’s commitment to Pakistan had never weakened.

The prime minister said that if peace had prevailed in the tribal districts, emergency measures might not have been necessary. He added that important decisions had been taken to accelerate development and make security arrangements in the province more effective.

Federal Government to Support Development and Food Security

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government would provide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with all the wheat it required and stressed that hoarding must not be allowed.

He said instructions had been issued to complete Safe City projects and accelerate development schemes where progress had been slow.

The prime minister reiterated that the federal government would provide all necessary resources to combat terrorism. He said steps would be taken to improve police training and operational capacity, while instructions had also been issued to strengthen the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

PM Calls for Improved Policing and Accountability

The prime minister said shortcomings had emerged in security operations and police performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 13 years.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure prompt action in cases of theft and robbery and the immediate arrest of suspects.

Shehbaz Sharif also raised concerns over alleged corruption in the province, claiming that a Rs100 billion scandal had emerged in drinking water projects, while alleged fraud worth Rs37 billion had been reported in the Kohistan scandal.

He further alleged that widespread corruption had affected numerous development projects and that provincial resources had been misappropriated.

The prime minister said every rupee of public money would be spent on development and prosperity, adding that the government would work to prevent the alleged misuse of provincial resources.

Tribal Council to Be Empowered

Shehbaz Sharif said the 40 elected members of the tribal council carried a significant responsibility towards their communities.

He pledged that the council would be fully empowered and that the federal government would provide comprehensive support for development initiatives and access to justice in the tribal districts.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving security, accelerating development and addressing the longstanding challenges faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.