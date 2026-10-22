Pakistan issues travel advisory for pilgrims travelling to Iran, Iraq

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Pakistani pilgrims travelling by air to Iran and Iraq, urging them and Ziyarat Group Organisers (ZGOs) to verify flight schedules before departure.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, pilgrims have been advised to confirm flights operating to Iran and Iraq in advance, avoid relying on uncertain flight schedules and ensure alternative travel arrangements are in place.

The spokesperson particularly urged pilgrims travelling between Tehran, Mashhad and Najaf to verify their flights before departure.

In case of flight cancellations, pilgrims have also been advised to carry additional funds to cover alternative air or land travel arrangements, as well as accommodation expenses.

The ministry has directed registered Ziyarat Group Organisers to avoid relying on unconfirmed Iranian flights and ensure that all pilgrims are fully informed about the travel advisory.

The measures aim to help Pakistani pilgrims travel safely and avoid disruptions during their journeys to religious destinations in Iran and Iraq.