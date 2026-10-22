Federal employees given 90 days to submit foreign citizenship declarations

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to seek details of foreign citizenship held by government employees and directed them to submit declarations within 90 days.

The government has also issued a prescribed pro forma regarding foreign citizenship, instructing ministries and divisions to collect and submit details about their subordinate officers.

In addition to employees’ own citizenship status, the government has sought information about the foreign citizenship held by their dependants and details of their dependants’ travel documents.

Government employees will also be required to disclose details of marriages to foreign nationals as part of the declaration process.