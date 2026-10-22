PM Shehbaz vows to eliminate terrorism, says KP cannot be left to burn

PESHAWAR – A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has agreed on the complete elimination of terrorism, with the premier saying the federal government cannot remain a silent spectator while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to suffer from violence.

“We cannot leave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa burning and remain silent spectators,” the prime minister said, adding that emergency measures and governor’s rule had to be imposed in the province under compelling circumstances.

The Federal Apex Committee of the National Action Plan met at Governor House in Peshawar under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Field Marshal Asim Munir, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam, Rana Sanaullah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the chief secretary, inspector general of police and Peshawar corps commander also attended the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting reviewed the province’s political situation and recent developments, with participants agreeing on the need to eradicate terrorism completely.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister vowed that the government would not rest until the last terrorist was eliminated. He said the sacrifices made by the country’s soldiers and officers would not go in vain.

Shehbaz Sharif assured the participants that the federal government would provide whatever support was required for the provincial police, Safe City projects and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

PM Says KP Cannot Be Left to Suffer

The prime minister described Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a beautiful province inhabited by courageous and resilient people, saying the province had been severely affected by circumstances that had developed over the past several years.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces and security institutions had made immense sacrifices to eliminate terrorism and that complete peace had been restored in the province by 2018.

However, he alleged that terrorists were brought back during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after peace had been established, undermining the sacrifices made by security personnel and the public.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had paid the price for what he described as a failure to respect those sacrifices. He further alleged that education, healthcare, security and other public welfare matters had been neglected during the PTI government, contributing to a resurgence in terrorism in recent years.

PM Criticises Previous Provincial Government

Shehbaz Sharif said 5,000 police vacancies had not been filled during the previous provincial government’s tenure and that the Safe City project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained incomplete.

He also criticised what he described as a lack of attention to counterterrorism institutions, police training and modern equipment for security forces.

According to the prime minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had received Rs800 billion under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for counterterrorism-related purposes.

He expressed concern that terrorism had resurged despite the funding, saying security forces had not been adequately equipped with modern weapons, training and other necessary resources.

The prime minister said the federal government had repeatedly assured PTI chief ministers that it was prepared to support the province in combating terrorism.

PM Says Tough Decisions Followed Consultations

The prime minister said the government had worked tirelessly over the past two and a half years to revive the national economy, adding that sustained efforts by the political and military leadership had helped stabilise the economy.

He questioned how long the government could continue to witness bloodshed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without taking action.

According to Shehbaz Sharif, a political committee had been formed and its members worked hard during 48 hours of negotiations. He said he had consulted the president twice over the deteriorating situation in the province, adding that these circumstances had led to difficult decisions.

The prime minister said an advisory council had also been established, comprising experts from various fields and individuals he described as capable and honest.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been waiting for 13 years for their problems to be resolved and stressed that the recent changes must produce positive results.

Shehbaz Sharif also levelled corruption allegations against the PTI-led provincial administration, claiming that corruption cases involving public projects had come to light.

He alleged that Rs100 billion had been embezzled in a clean drinking water project and that corruption worth Rs37 billion had been uncovered in the Kohistan mega scandal. He also claimed that contracts under the placer gold project had been awarded to favoured individuals.

These allegations were presented by the prime minister during his address.

PM Says Decisions Are Within Constitutional and Legal Authority

Shehbaz Sharif maintained that the steps taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were authorised by the Constitution and the law.

He thanked the coalition partners for their support regarding the decisions concerning the province and expressed particular gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister pledged to restore peace, prosperity and development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying he would work with the support of Field Marshal Asim Munir to bring stability and happiness back to the province.

He also promised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would receive development opportunities comparable to those available in other provinces.

Governor KP Calls for Joint Efforts Against Terrorism

Addressing the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said establishing peace in the province was a shared priority.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wanted peace and development, emphasising that the federal government had a crucial role in achieving stability.

The governor said progress towards peace and development could not be halted if all institutions worked together with a common objective.

He added that eliminating terrorists and their facilitators from the province remained a key priority.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the government wanted to create an environment in which every citizen felt safe and had the opportunity to participate in the development process.

He stressed that cooperation between the federal and provincial governments was essential to ensuring public safety and prosperity, adding that the ultimate goal was to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a model province of peace, stability, development and prosperity.