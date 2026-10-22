Harry Brook smashes double century as England post 429 against Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI – England set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 430 runs in the third match of the tri-nation series being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to field first. However, England capitalised on the opportunity, scoring 429 for four in their allotted 50 overs.

England captain Harry Brook produced a sensational innings, scoring 202 off 116 balls to register a remarkable double century. Joe Root contributed 69 runs, Tom Banton scored 50, and Ben Duckett added 29, while Will Jacks remained unbeaten on 66.

For Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage claimed two wickets, while Asitha Fernando and Janith Liyanage took one wicket each.

Sri Lanka made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Dunith Wellalage in place of Sanchitha Colombage.

Meanwhile, Pakistan remain unbeaten in the tri-nation series, having defeated Sri Lanka by 37 runs in the opening match and England by 87 runs in the second.