Toyota Cars get more expensive in Pakistan as Freight Charges jump higher

KARACHI – Indus Motor Company (IMC) jacked up freight charges for all Toyota models in Pakistan due to rising fuel costs. The increase hits northern regions hardest, with buyers of the Land Cruiser now paying a jaw-dropping Rs2.96 Lac extra just for delivery.
Anyone who makes full payments before April 17, 2026 can still lock in the old, lower prices.
Corolla, Cross, Yaris
- Karachi / Hyderabad: PKR 30,000
- Sukkur: PKR 59,000
- Multan / Quetta: PKR 96,000
- North / Faisalabad: PKR 125,000
Fortuner
- Karachi / Hyderabad: PKR 37,000
- Sukkur: PKR 74,000
- Multan / Quetta: PKR 119,000
- North / Faisalabad: PKR 148,000
Hiace / Camry
- Karachi / Hyderabad: PKR 37,000
- Sukkur: PKR 74,000
- Multan / Quetta: PKR 119,000
- North / Faisalabad: PKR 148,000
Land Cruiser
- Karachi / Hyderabad: PKR 59,000
- Sukkur: PKR 148,000
- Multan / Quetta: PKR 222,000
- North / Faisalabad: PKR 296,000
The surge comes as petrol prices soar, directly affecting delivery and logistics costs. Karachi buyers of Corolla, Cross, and Yaris will now shell out an extra PKR 30,000, while northern buyers face PKR 125,000 more. Fortuner, Hiace, and Camry buyers see charges jump from PKR 37,000 in Karachi to PKR 148,000 up north. Land Cruiser buyers are hardest hit, with freight costs exploding from PKR 59,000 in Karachi to PKR 296,000 in the north.
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