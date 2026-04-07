Toyota Cars get more expensive in Pakistan as Freight Charges jump higher

KARACHI – Indus Motor Company (IMC) jacked up freight charges for all Toyota models in Pakistan due to rising fuel costs. The increase hits northern regions hardest, with buyers of the Land Cruiser now paying a jaw-dropping Rs2.96 Lac extra just for delivery.

Anyone who makes full payments before April 17, 2026 can still lock in the old, lower prices.

Corolla, Cross, Yaris

Karachi / Hyderabad: PKR 30,000

Sukkur: PKR 59,000

Multan / Quetta: PKR 96,000

North / Faisalabad: PKR 125,000

Fortuner

Karachi / Hyderabad: PKR 37,000

Sukkur: PKR 74,000

Multan / Quetta: PKR 119,000

North / Faisalabad: PKR 148,000

Hiace / Camry

Karachi / Hyderabad: PKR 37,000

Sukkur: PKR 74,000

Multan / Quetta: PKR 119,000

North / Faisalabad: PKR 148,000

Land Cruiser

Karachi / Hyderabad: PKR 59,000

Sukkur: PKR 148,000

Multan / Quetta: PKR 222,000

North / Faisalabad: PKR 296,000

The surge comes as petrol prices soar, directly affecting delivery and logistics costs. Karachi buyers of Corolla, Cross, and Yaris will now shell out an extra PKR 30,000, while northern buyers face PKR 125,000 more. Fortuner, Hiace, and Camry buyers see charges jump from PKR 37,000 in Karachi to PKR 148,000 up north. Land Cruiser buyers are hardest hit, with freight costs exploding from PKR 59,000 in Karachi to PKR 296,000 in the north.