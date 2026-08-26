Punjab’s AI-Powered Climate Drive under CM Maryam Nawaz wins global recognition

LAHORE – Punjab government’s push to tackle climate and environmental challenges with technology caught global attention, with Nobel Sustainability Trust praising Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s AI-powered climate strategy and inviting her to address its global sustainability summit in Hong Kong.

Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) invited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to share views on a green governance model at a global sustainability summit in Hong Kong. NST Chairman Peter Nobel shared the invitation, expressing Trust’s interest in having Maryam participate in future international engagements and global sustainability gatherings.

NST highlighted Punjab’s expanding efforts to confront climate risks, revive forests, protect wildlife, restore damaged ecosystems and improve air quality through technology-backed governance. It said the province’s environmental agenda shows forward-looking model for sustainable development and could strengthen Pakistan’s ability to deal with mounting climate and ecological pressures.

The organisation also appreciated Punjab’s growing reliance on technology and data in environmental decision-making. Its assessment highlighted digital monitoring networks, geospatial analytics, remote sensing, artificial intelligence, environmental data platforms and evidence-based policymaking.

According to the Trust, these systems are helping Punjab identify climate threats earlier, improve the management of natural resources and design more effective environmental interventions.

NST described technology-enabled climate governance as a potential model for improving transparency and making public institutions more responsive to rapidly changing environmental conditions. Maryam’s approach to linking environmental protection with sustainable economic and social development has also attracted international attention, the Trust said.

NST said the Punjab chief minister’s experience could bring valuable perspectives to a global platform where policymakers, scientists, environmental experts and sustainability leaders exchange ideas on tackling worldwide challenges.

The Trust is chaired by Peter Nobel, which organises international sustainability summits and awards while developing partnerships aimed at promoting scientific cooperation and sustainability leadership. Its international platforms bring together government leaders, ministers, heads of state, scientists, representatives of international organisations, business executives, philanthropists and innovators.

NST said it also works to build cooperation between governments, academia, industry, financial institutions and civil society in pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The organisation stressed that closer cooperation between leaders and institutions would be crucial to addressing increasingly complex environmental and social challenges.