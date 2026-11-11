Dsp Among 10 Kp Policemen Martyred Amid Operation Targeting Illegal Mining

KOHAT – A police operation targeting illegal mining activities in Kohat turned deadly when armed suspects unleashed gunfire on law enforcement personnel, leaving 10 police officers martyred and triggering a major security operation to capture those responsible.

The police team was carrying out a crackdown against individuals allegedly involved in illegal mining when it came under sudden attack from armed suspects. The unexpected firing resulted in heavy casualties among police personnel, with 10 officers losing their lives during the operation.

After deadly assault, police responded with force, engaging the armed suspects in retaliatory action. The attack prompted an intensified security response as police personnel moved to contain the situation and prevent the assailants from escaping.

KP police and other law enforcement agencies launched extensive search operation across the area to track down the suspected attackers. Police teams surrounded the affected location and blocked all possible escape routes, tightening the cordon around the suspects.

Security personnel are conducting searches to locate and apprehend those involved in the deadly firing. Further details regarding the identities of the attackers and the outcome of the ongoing search operation have yet to emerge.