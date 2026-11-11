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Sri Lanka 404/4 against Pakistan’s 434/9 as bad light ends Day 3

By Web Desk
4:40 pm | Nov 11, 2026
Sri Lanka 404 4 Against Pakistans 434 9 As Bad Light Ends Day 3

RAWALPINDI – Play on the third day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was brought to an early close because of poor light.

At stumps, Sri Lanka had scored 404 runs for the loss of four wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva (167) and Kusal Mendis (117) are at the crease. For Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis made 58 and Lahiru Udara scored 42.

Sri Lanka need 30 more runs to erase Pakistan’s first-innings lead. For Pakistan, debutants Saqib Khan and Muhammad Abbas took two wickets each.

On day two, Pakistan had declared their first innings at 434 for 9. Saud Shakeel made 93, Irfan Minhas 52 and Ghazi Ghori 48. Debutant Tayyab Arif scored 57, while Muhammad Taha made 51 and Babar Azam 50.

Four Pakistan players are making their debut in the first Test against Sri Lanka: Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Taha, Irfan Minhas and Saqib Khan.

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