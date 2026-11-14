Anmol Baloch raises Glam Bar with New Bold Look

Pakistani actress and model Anmol Baloch is in the spotlight with her glamorous appearance, slaying in bold black attire. The Nashtar actress opted for a striking dark olive-green jacket with a glossy, leather-like finish, pairing it with a fitted black top and a beautifully pleated black midi skirt.

The actress completed her outfit with elegant black heeled sandals and delicate hoop earrings. Dark oval sunglasses added an extra dose of glamour, giving her appearance a chic, celebrity-inspired touch.

Baloch has made her mark in Pakistan’s TV industry. She stepped into the entertainment world through modelling before moving towards acting. She started her TV career around 2016 with Kambakht Tanno and appeared in several productions, including Bedardi Saiyaan, Jalti Barish, Aik Larki Aam Si, Deewar-e-Shab, Sara Sajeeda, Saza-e-Ishq and Qurbatein.

Over the years, the actress gained wider recognition through popular television serials such as Aik Sitam Aur, Siyani, Mann Aangan, Sirf Tum, Shiddat and Iqtidar.