WASHINGTON – A Pakistani national, Asif Merchant, has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison for his involvement in a plot to kill US President Donald Trump and other prominent American politicians.

According to international media, Merchant arrived in the United States from Pakistan in April 2024. He was arrested on July 12, 2024, in Texas while preparing to board a flight back to Pakistan. His arrest came a day before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Reuters, citing a statement issued by the US Department of Justice, reported that US District Judge Eric R. Komitee sentenced the 48-year-old Merchant to 330 months (27 years and six months) in prison on Tuesday at a federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Merchant was convicted on two counts: attempting to commit an act of transnational terrorism in the United States and conspiring to commit murder for hire.

Prosecutors told the court that Merchant had attempted to recruit individuals in the United States in 2024 to assassinate President Donald Trump and other prominent American politicians.

The plot was allegedly intended to avenge the 2020 killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the US government, which took place during Trump’s first presidential term.

According to reports, potential targets of the alleged assassination plot also included then-US President Joe Biden and Nikki Haley, who challenged Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024.