ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has warned citizens about some new methods of online fraud involving the misuse of banking systems and digital payment platforms.

Additional Director of NCCIA Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, explained how fraudsters use fake companies and bank accounts to illegally transfer money.

Khan said fraudulent companies create fake bank accounts and link them to banking systems, allowing money to be transferred through the accounts under the guise of legitimate business transactions.

He said individuals operating these fake companies subsequently link the fraudulent bank accounts to online gaming and betting portals.

As a result, transactions may appear to show money being transferred from a bank to a company, whereas the funds are actually being channelled into fake bank accounts, he explained.

Khan said strengthening the regulatory framework at the policy level was essential to address the issue, particularly by improving the systems of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

He added that the NCCIA team was working on developing recommendations for relevant institutions to help strengthen oversight mechanisms and prevent such fraudulent activities.