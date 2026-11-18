ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has informed citizens that its Pak ID mobile application can be used for biometric verification across a range of government and public services.

According to a statement issued by NADRA, the application enables users to complete biometric verification for several services without necessarily having to visit relevant offices.

These include obtaining a Proof of Life Certificate, transferring ownership of motorcycles and cars, and verifying legal heirs for the issuance of succession certificates.

The app can also be used for biometric verification related to arms licences issued by the Punjab government and passport services.

NADRA has advised citizens to follow the instructions provided within the application to complete the biometric verification process for their required service.

NADRA introduces chatbot assistance for succession certificates

In a separate announcement, NADRA has also highlighted its chatbot service, named ‘ID’, to help citizens applying for succession certificates.

According to the authority, applicants can use the chatbot to obtain guidance based on the nature and requirements of their applications.

Users need to answer a few simple questions to receive information about the documents required and the different stages of the application process.

The facility is intended to help applicants understand the succession certificate procedure and identify the necessary paperwork before submitting their applications.