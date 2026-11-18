LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed a ban on the sale, purchase and use of hidden surveillance cameras and recording devices, including camera-equipped glasses, pens, pins and keychains.

A report detailing the restrictions has been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC), stating that effective implementation of the ban will be ensured within 30 days.

The matter was taken up by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum during the hearing of a petition filed by citizen Hasnain-ul-Abideen concerning restrictions on hidden cameras. Additional Director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Atif Amir and other officials also appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Deputy Attorney General Riffat Ali Dogar submitted a report on behalf of the federal government, informing the court that the recommendations forwarded by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had been approved.

He further told the court that the federal cabinet had also approved recommendations concerning restrictions under the import policy.

According to the deputy attorney general, the federal government has sought proposals from all four provincial governments, including Punjab, to develop laws and a regulatory framework governing hidden cameras. The provinces have been asked to submit their recommendations by November 25.

The federal government has also sought a regulatory framework to prevent the use of camera-equipped glasses in public places and workplaces.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum asked whether the Punjab government’s response had been submitted. Additional Advocate General Muhammad Naveed Sheikh informed the court that the provincial government had filed its response.

The court directed the authorities to submit a detailed report on the restrictions on hidden surveillance cameras by November 25 and adjourned further proceedings until December 8.