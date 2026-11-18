ISLAMABAD – A student allegedly lost his life after being bitten by a stray dog near a hostel of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), prompting fellows to launch a protest.

Reports said Sufyan who a student of BS Information Technology student and hailed from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was attacked by a stray dog outside the hostel last month.

At that time, he was taken to the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi where he was administered with an anti-rabies vaccine.

However, his health deteriorated later and he was taken to hospital again but he could not survive.

The Student Rights Movement on Wednesday staged a protest against the alleged death of the student in a dog attack case.

Students participating in the demonstration vowed to continue their struggle until justice is delivered in the case.

The protesters also announced the launch of a campaign titled “Cockroaches United: We Launch the Students’ Movement”, beginning Wednesday.

During the protest, they called for the restoration of student unions at all universities across the country, alleging that political parties were reluctant to reinstate them to protect their dynastic political interests.

The demonstrators announced plans to launch a nationwide movement for the restoration of student unions.

They also demanded that those responsible for the student’s alleged death be identified and held accountable, calling for justice for the victim.