ISLAMABAD – Directorate of National Savings has announced revised profit rates on a range of savings products, with several short-term investment schemes receiving higher profit rates.

Under the revised structure, investors holding Special Savings Certificates will receive an 11.8 percent return on each of the first five profit payments.

The rate applicable to the sixth payment has been retained at 12.8 percent. Returns on Defence Savings Certificates have also remained unchanged.

Other savings products have largely retained their existing rates. Regular Income Certificates continue to offer a return of 12.12 percent, while Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts and Shuhada Family Accounts maintain their profit rate at 12.96 percent.

The latest changes also bring higher returns for investors opting for short-term savings products. Three-month certificates will now carry a profit rate of 11.56 percent, while the rates for six-month and one-year certificates have been set at 11.90 per ent and 12.14 percent, respectively.

The ordinary Savings Account rate has been revised to 10.50 percent.

Changes have also been announced for the institution’s Shariah-compliant investment options. The one-year Sarwa Islamic Term Account will offer a rate of 12.04 per cent, while the three-year Sarwa Islamic Term Certificate will carry a rate of 11.98 percent.

Meanwhile, the five-year Sarwa Islamic Term Certificate will continue to offer 12.12 percent. The expected return on the Sarwa Islamic Savings Account has been set at 12.04 percent.