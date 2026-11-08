Total Care Mouthwash, Magic Lotion among 9 Fake Medicines found being sold in Karachi

KARACHI – Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) identified nine counterfeit, adulterated and unregistered pharmaceutical products circulating in Karachi’s markets, raising serious concerns about patient safety in country’s largest city Karachi.

Medicines and healthcare products, marketed for treating eye infections, dental problems, skin conditions and ear pain, including products intended for children, are being sold. DRAP warned that the identified products could expose unsuspecting patients to serious health complications, ineffective treatment and potentially dangerous substances.

The warning follows laboratory examinations conducted by the Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) Sindh, Karachi, which declared samples of the nine products adulterated, substandard, spurious or unregistered under Pakistan’s drug laws. The regulatory authority identified four mouthwash products, two eye-care medicines, two ear creams and a skin lotion among the suspicious pharma products.

The products named in the official alert include:

Products Intended Use Baby Eye Spray Eye-care product containing claimed Tobramycin Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution Treatment of bacterial eye infections Total Care Mouthwash Oral hygiene and gum care Denzicor Mouth Wash Oral and gum-related conditions Anti Plaque Mouth Wash Prevention of dental plaque Happy Tooth Kids Mouthwash Children’s oral hygiene Baby Care Ear Cream Ear discomfort and pain relief Vital Ear Cream Ear pain relief Magic Lotion (Batch 002) Skin irritation and related conditions

Source: DRAP Rapid Alert No. I/S/11-05-50

According to DRAP, the questioned products carried manufacturing details identifying LC Care Pharma and New Herbal Care in Karachi.

Seven products were listed under LC Care Pharma, while Baby Care Ear Cream and Vital Ear Cream carried the name of New Herbal Care. The manufacturer information appeared on the products under investigation and does not independently establish their actual origin.

The findings have raised concerns because patients relying on counterfeit medicines may not receive the treatment they need, potentially allowing infections and other medical conditions to worsen. DRAP warned that the safety, quality and therapeutic effectiveness of these products could not be assured.

The authority highlighted the possibility of treatment failure, adverse health reactions and exposure to unknown health risks, particularly concerning where products are intended for children or sensitive areas such as the eyes.

DRAP directed provincial drug control authorities and regulatory field teams to intensify surveillance throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain. Officials have been instructed to identify and confiscate the affected products and prevent their further circulation through distributors, pharmacies and medical stores.

The regulator has advised consumers not to use the identified products and to consult a doctor or healthcare professional if they experience complications after using them. Consumers have additionally been urged to purchase medicines only from licensed pharmacies and authorized medical outlets, carefully examine product packaging and seek professional advice whenever a medicine’s authenticity appears doubtful.