Which Companies are in Race to Launch Satellite Internet in Pakistan? Full List here

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s race to bring satellite internet services is getting momentum, with six companies including Elon Musk’s Starlink, officially registered in the country. However, a major regulatory hurdle remains as several operators await security clearances and mandatory approvals before launching commercial services.

New documents from Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) reveal that six companies have completed their corporate registration, signalling growing interest in Pakistan’s emerging satellite broadband market. The registration, however, does not mean these companies have received permission to begin providing internet services.

Satellite Internet Companies Registered in Pakistan

According to the SECP’s written response to a Senate standing committee, four companies were incorporated after the establishment of the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB).

The registered companies include:

Aether One (SMC-Private) Limited Flynautix (Private) Limited Galaxyspace Pakistan (SMC-Private) Limited Space P (Private) Limited Starlink Internet Services (Private) Limited Spacesail Pakistan (Private) Limited

The documents confirm that Aether One, Flynautix, Galaxyspace Pakistan and Space P were registered under the dedicated aerospace and space-related business category introduced following coordination between the SECP and PSARB. Meanwhile, Starlink Internet Services and Spacesail Pakistan were incorporated before the introduction of the new category.

SECP confirmed that all six companies have fulfilled the corporate law requirements necessary for registration in Pakistan.

Despite completing corporate registration, three major satellite internet companies are still facing a critical obstacle. According to the SECP documents, security clearance for the foreign directors and shareholders of Starlink Internet Services Pakistan, Galaxyspace Pakistan and Spacesail Pakistan remains pending with the Ministry of Interior.

These approvals are essential before the companies can advance through the remaining regulatory process. Space P (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of Pakistan’s National Command Authority (NCA), is the only company among the six to have submitted the required PSARB No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the SECP.

SECP has clarified that registering a company is only the first step towards entering Pakistan’s satellite internet market. Companies must also obtain the necessary regulatory authorisations before offering services to consumers. These include a mandatory NOC from PSARB, security clearance from the Ministry of Interior for foreign directors and shareholders where required, and an operational licence from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

For millions of Pakistani internet users hoping for faster and more reliable connectivity, the registration of six companies represents an encouraging development. Satellite internet technology has the potential to extend broadband connectivity to areas where laying fibre-optic cables or expanding conventional mobile networks is difficult.