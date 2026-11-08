Jhelum DC Removed After Intermediate Exams Postponed for CM Maryam Nawaz’s Visit

JHELUM – The local administration’s decision to postpone Computer Science examinations to accommodate Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s official visit backfired, resulting in immediate removal of Jhelum’s DC after the chief minister took serious notice of the disruption caused to students.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi postponed the Intermediate Second Annual Examinations 2026 Computer Science papers scheduled for November 10 in Jhelum, citing administrative and security arrangements for the chief minister’s visit.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered the deputy commissioner’s immediate removal from office, making it clear that public inconvenience in the name of official protocol would not be tolerated. In a strongly worded statement, CM expressed frustration that the district administration had disregarded her explicit directions to prevent disruptions during her visits.

Despite my explicit instructions that no inconvenience or disruption whatsoever should be caused to the public during my visits to the districts, such an incident has nevertheless occurred. This is a clear disregard for my directions. Accordingly, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) is hereby REMOVED FROM THE POST WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 8, 2026

She maintained that she had repeatedly instructed officials to ensure that citizens faced no difficulties and that routine activities continued without interruption. Despite those orders, the decision to reschedule examinations caused an unnecessary disruption to students’ academic plans.

The controversy traces back to preparations for Maryam Nawaz’s scheduled visit to Jhelum and Pind Dadan Khan on Tuesday, November 10. Ahead of the visit, the Jhelum deputy commissioner formally approached BISE Rawalpindi, requesting that Computer Science examinations scheduled for the same day be shifted to another date.

The district administration argued that the chief minister’s arrival would require extensive security deployments, official coordination and administrative arrangements throughout the district.

According to the communication sent to the examination board, the deployment of personnel for these responsibilities could create difficulties in ensuring smooth examination operations at local centres. Officials recommended postponing the papers, presenting the move as a precautionary measure intended to prevent inconvenience to candidates during the high-profile visit.

The examination board accepted the recommendation and revised the schedule for both morning and evening groups in Jhelum.

Amid the controversy, BISE Rawalpindi confirmed that the affected Computer Science papers would now be conducted on Monday, November 30, 2026, instead of Tuesday, November 10. Controller of Examinations Mubashir Saeed issued the official notification regarding the revised timetable.

Despite the change in date, students will continue to follow their original examination arrangements. Candidates registered for the morning session will take their papers in the morning, while those assigned to the evening session will appear at their previously scheduled time.

Rawalpindi education board has emphasized that the rescheduling is limited exclusively to Jhelum district. Students appearing at examination centres in Rawalpindi and other districts under BISE Rawalpindi will take their Computer Science papers on November 10 as initially announced.

The clarification is intended to prevent confusion among candidates who may have assumed that the revised timetable applies across the board’s entire jurisdiction.